UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is doing everything he can to improve his overall game in the octagon, including training with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier at the famous American Kickboxing Academy in California.

Cormier posted a recent video on his Instagram, all but confirming that the two are working together.

“I’m very proud of @trailblaze2top for taking the first step,” Cormier said on his Instagram. “Not only is he here he’s available and wants to work. He will wrestle again tomorrow then he will be at the greatest gym in the world @americankickboxingacademy with the guys. I can’t wait for you to shock em with some takedown defense next time you’re in there.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPR862-DKlC

Holland has lost back-to-back fights after a light-out 2020 in which he won five straight middleweight bouts. Holland fell to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22 and was a short-notice replacement against title contender Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23 after Darren Till pulled out due to injury.

One of the biggest takeaways from Holland’s back-to-back defeats in the octagon has been his relative inexperience on the ground. Vettori and Brunson both had their way in the wrestling department against Holland, each controlling their fights from the first seconds.

Cormier reached out to Holland both in the media and directly to offer him help to work on his takedown defense and other ground-game-related elements of fighting. Holland has always been a very dangerous striker in the octagon and adding a better takedown defense will certainly make him a dark horse in the UFC’s stacked middleweight division.

Holland’s management team also told MMA Fighting that “Trail Blazer” is aiming for a return to the octagon sometime this summer, specifically July or August.

Holland has also alluded to a potential weight cut to welterweight, but it appears that plan isn’t coming to fruition. Whenever Holland decides to make his return to competition, he’s certainly going to be a fighter to watch after working out with one of the best fighters in UFC history.

What do you think about Kevin Holland working out with Daniel Cormier?