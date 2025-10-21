Kevin Holland: Mike Malott hit a “GSP move” During UFC Vancouver Bout

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mike Malott discussed the moment Kevin Holland likened one of his takedowns to a Georges St-Pierre maneuver during their welterweight clash at UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver.

In his first interview since defeating Holland by unanimous decision, Malott described Holland’s trash-talk style and shared how the GSP remark struck him as a compliment rather than an insult.

Kevin Holland Admits Mike Malott Takedown Brought Back Georges St-Pierre Memories

The co-main event took place on October 18, 2025, where Malott improved to 6-1 in the UFC with a 29-28 score on all three judges’ cards. Holland, entering with a 15-12 UFC record, absorbed two unintentional low blows in the opening round yet chose to continue despite a lengthy recovery pause imposed by referee Dan Miragliotta. Those strikes became a focal point, but Malott ensured the fight went the distance and secured his biggest win to date.

Mike Malott kevin holland
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Mike Malott punches Kevin Holland in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Malott said Holland’s approach was less hostile than his reputation suggested. “Not everything he said was negative,” Malott explained, noting that Holland’s pre-fight banter often leaned toward quirky observations rather than outright insults.

When Malott executed a double-leg takedown later in the fight, Holland quipped, “Damn, that was like a GSP move right there.” Malott recalled, “I just giggled. That was a great compliment.”

The Canadian grappler stressed that Holland rarely aimed to demean opponents. Instead, he employed unconventional remarks to unsettle them. Malott said the trash-talk routine included playful barbs, and the GSP comparison fit that pattern. “He barely said anything in the fight, but the things he said were more quirky and funny than like trash talking,” Malott said. “He was observing the fight as it unfolded.”

The victory over a well-known veteran like Holland marked a turning point for the 33-year-old from Burlington, Ontario. Before this fight, Malott had rebounded from his lone UFC loss to Neil Magny by defeating Trevin Giles and Charles Radtke. Now, he expects to enter the official welterweight rankings when they are updated. “I’m the bottom of the ladder, but this is how you begin the ascent. You have to start somewhere,” Malott said in Vancouver’s post-fight press conference.

A double-leg takedown is a foundational wrestling technique that Georges St-Pierre elevated with precise timing, seamless level changes. When Mike Malott drove through Holland’s hips and secured control on the mat in a similar fashion, it naturally drew the comparison to St-Pierre’s blueprint for takedowns. Both fighters share a Canadian background that emphasizes strong wrestling base.

