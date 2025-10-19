Mike Malott Edges Kevin Holland in Controversial Decision in UFC Vancouver Co-Main Event

Mike Malott secured a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 262 at Rogers Arena on Saturday night. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Malott, handing him the most significant victory of his professional career.

Mike Malott vs. Kevin Holland

​The fight began with an unexpected delay in Round 1 when Malott landed two unintentional groin strikes on Holland. After the first low blow, referee Dan Miragliotta issued a warning and allowed Holland five minutes to recover. Holland’s attempt to continue was met with uncertainty, but the commission and officials cleared him to resume. A second, more pronounced groin strike followed shortly thereafter, yet Miragliotta again opted against a point deduction. Holland fought through visible discomfort for the remainder of the round.

​Once the action resumed, Malott demonstrated precise counter-striking. He capitalized on Holland’s jab by throwing straight right hands and left hooks to control distance. Holland managed to survive the remainder of the opening frame, despite repeatedly reaching for his groin. In Rounds 2 and 3, Malott adjusted to Holland’s lateral movement, landing combinations that earned him successive 10-9 rounds on the scorecards. Holland showed resilience but was unable to mount significant offense under persistent pressure.

Entering the cage after the decision announcement, Malott reflected on his career trajectory. “This has been a long-held dream of mine,” he said. “I’m at the bottom of the ladder, but this is how you begin the ascent. You have to start somewhere”. He credited his striking coaches and team for the game plan, noting confidence in his boxing after early leg-kick exchanges. Malott also acknowledged the crowd’s support, calling it “a dream since I was 12 to stand here and fight in front of fans waving Canadian flags”.​

​Kevin Holland addressed his performance on social media. In a post on X, he wrote, “No doubt we suck never bet on me again and I need a head massage,” and added a colorful description of the low blows he absorbed. Holland’s record now stands at 28–15, marking his second consecutive defeat and his sixth loss in nine outings. Despite the setback, Holland has maintained a busy schedule this year, competing five times.​