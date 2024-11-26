Report – Kevin Holland set for return in fight with Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311

Middleweight mainstay, Kevin Holland is set for his return to action in January at the flagship UFC 311 event — taking on recent debutante, Dutch grappler, Reineir de Ridder in a high-stakes pairing — with the card currently expected to take place in California.

Holland, a perennial contender at both the middleweight and welterweight limit during his lengthy tenure with the UFC, most recently featured in a pairing against Georgian challenger, Roman Dolidze at UFC 307 just last month, dropping a first round corner’s stoppage TKO defeat.

As for former ONE Championship gold holder, de Ridder, the Dutch grappling star took on fellow trapping sensation, Gerald Meerschaert just earlier this month at UFC Vegas 100 — returning to the middleweight limit with an eventual arm-triangle submission win in the third round.

Kevin Holland books UFC 311 return against Reinier de Ridder

News of Kevin Holland’s return against Tilburg native, Reinier de Ridder was first reported by MMA Mania reporter, Alex Behunin tonight on social media.

With three wins and three defeats in his last six appearances in the Octagon, Riverside native, Holland’s most recent win came at UFC 302 in New Jersey, submitting Polish opponent, Michal Oleksiejczuk with a taut armbar win in the first round.

And during his tenure in the Octagon, Holland has racked up other notable wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jacare Souza, Anthony Hernandez, and Joaquin Buckley.

During his time with the Singapore-based ONE Championship, de Ridder — who has turned in an impressive twelve separate submission victories, won the promotion’s middleweight and light heavyweight crowns with wins over Burmese favorite, Aung La Nsang — before defending his title against Vitaly Bigdash of note.