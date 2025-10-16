Kevin Holland Believes Mike Malott is “Two Steps Behind” Previous Competitors

The most active man in the UFC, Kevin Holland makes his octagon walk for the fifth time this year this weekend.

Holland faces Canadian Mike Malott in Vancouver and he hopes to upset the home fans with a victory over their welterweight contender in the co main event. UFC Vancouver is headlined by high level middleweights Reinier de Ridder and replacement opponent Brendan Allen. Holland faced the Dutchman at the beginning of 2025 and suffered defeat, since the de Ridder has not looked back and is on the cusp of a title shot at middleweight.

Malott is the darling of Canadian MMA currently hence his placement upon this card. Many Canadians believe he is their best chance of UFC gold currently on the roster. Malott is 5-1 in the UFC with his sole defeat coming against Neil Magny a notoriously difficult opponent for rising 170lbs fighters. In that fight Malott was ahead but let the fight slip away showing his inexperience. Since then he returned to winning ways and last time out won by second round knockout against Charles Radtke.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – MAY 10: Mike Malott reacts after a knockout victory against Charles Radtke in a welterweight bout during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Kevin Holland Previews UFC Vancouver Matchup

Holland himself feels that his past opponents are a level above the Canadian and had this to say regarding Malott. “I’ve seen the guy fight. The guy is a wonderful fighter, but he’s just a step behind the level of competition that I am, and he’s two steps behind the level of competition I usually lose to – so it’s just not going to be a good one.” Quotes via MMAJunkie.

The UFC career of Holland has been a tumultuous rollercoaster and 2025 has been no different. It was a disappointing start to the year with defeat to de Ridder but activity has always been a priority for the American. 2 months later holland flew into London to face Gunnar Nelson and picked up a win with a performance bonus. Again merely 10 weeks later in June he made his third appearance of the year at UFC 316 and secured another bonus winning victory. His quickest turnaround yet came 5 weeks later against Daniel Rodriguez but his good form came to an end with a decision loss.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 19: Kevin Holland prepares to face Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout during the UFC 318 event at Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

In his fifth appearance of the year can Kevin Holland return to the win column in Vancouver?