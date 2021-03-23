Former UFC colour-commentator and featherweight and lightweight title challenger, Kenny Florian is finally set for a return to the commentary-booth — signing a deal to serve as a colour-commentator for the PFl (Professional Fighters League).



Florian, a finalist on the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside veteran former title challenger, Diego Sanchez, will link up with the promotion ahead of their 2021 seasonal return, joining a booth that currently consists of UFC alums, Sean O’Connell and former undisputed light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Randy ‘The Natural’ Couture.



Florian provided both colour-commentary for the UFC and featured prominently as an analyst during the promotion’s time under the FOX network banner, alongside the likes of Karyn Bryant, and former champions turned colour-commentators, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Florian also presents the Anik and Florian Podcast alongside current UFC play-by-play leader, Jon Anik.



Speaking with MMA Fighting amid the announcement of his return to the commentary-booth, the Massachusetts favourite described his return and the move to the PFL as “exciting“.



“It’s exciting,” Florian said. “I’ve never been afraid of trying new things and getting in new things. That’s what makes life so interesting. It’s been a little while since I’ve done colour-commentary for mixed martial arts so I’m excited to be back in the booth with a great team and with kind of a new chapter.“

“Things got busy for a little while,” Florian explained. “I had a lot of other business ventures and things that I was getting into and I’ve had some time away. It’s kind of time to start getting back into it — into what I love. I love doing that. It’s something that’s always intrigued me. Being part of the PFL and the things that they do, it’s kind of a unique opportunity. It’s different in that you kind of go back to the old school martial arts roots of the tournament-style format, which is always exciting.“



Returning to their 2021 schedule amid a year’s absence as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the PFl makes its comeback on April 23rd. from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey — with former WEC and UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis making his promotional bow in a main event tilt against UFC alum, professional boxer, Clay Collard.



2019 featherweight tournament victor, Lance Palmer also returns to open the main card — clashing with Bubba Jenkins. Also featuring at the event are the likes of Nathan Schulte, Marcin Held, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Chris Wade, Brendan Loughnane, and Sheymon Moraes.