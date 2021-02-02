In an episode of the “Anik and Florian” podcast, the former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian stated that according to a “well-known coach”, former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre and UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are preparing to fight each other.

You can find the clip of Florian talking about the fight below.

Kenny Florian said that he heard from a well known coach that Georges St-Pierre is getting ready for a fight with Khabib. pic.twitter.com/ZJIz5qKt0U — Nicole Bosco 💎 (@NikBos) February 2, 2021

“I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend,” Florian told Jon Anik. “I won’t say exactly where it’s from but it’s from a well-known coach who, apparently, is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre. Supposedly that is a fight that, I don’t know if it’s confirmed, but it is a fight that Georges might be getting ready for and is preparing for. I don’t think he’d be getting ready for that or be telling people that he’s going to be getting ready for a big fight unless it was actually happening.

“And for me, I think the only fight Khabib Nurmagomedov would come back for would be against a legend of that kind of stature. A guy that did many similar things that he did. And you can kind of bill it as a fight between two of the biggest takedown monsters in UFC.” (Transcribed by Heavy.com)

Nurmagomedov shocked the world in October of last year when he announced his retirement after choking out Justin Gaethje to retain his Lightweight title at UFC 254. However, the undefeated Russian has always talked about his interest to fight “GSP” in a super fight. St-Pierre also dropped several hints in the past that he would be interested in a fight against the UFC Lightweight champion saying that a potential fight “freaking excites me.”

