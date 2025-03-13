Two-Division Boxing Champion Kenia Enriquez Delivers a Dazzling Performance in MMA Debut

ByCraig Pekios
Two-Division Boxing Champion Kenia Enriquez Delivers a Dazzling Performance in MMA Debut

Two-division WBC world champion Kenia Enriquez delivered an impressive performance in her MMA debut at Combate Global’s all-female event, Combate Female, on Thursday night.

Valentine hit the mat twice during the opening round as Enriquez leaned on her world-class boxing skills against the undefeated mixed martial artist. It didn’t take long for Valentine to start fishing for takedowns, but she was unable to muscle the interim WBC flyweight titleholder down.

Throughout the second stanza, it became abundantly clear that Valentine could not hang with Enriquez on her feet. That prompted ‘Bloody’ to close the distance and clinch up against the fence. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to take advantage of the position as Enriquez appeared to be the stronger of the two.

READ MORE:  Germany's Alina Dalaslan Wins Professional MMA Debut at Oktagon 68 with TKO.

Less than a minute into the third, Valentine secured her first takedown of the fight, putting Enriquez on the mat in the middle of La Jaula. Valentine immediately transitioned to the back and started looking for a rear-naked choke with plenty of time on the clock.

Enriquez managed to reverse the position with 30 seconds to go and spent the remainder of the round reigning down ground-and-pound strikes from Valentine’s guard.

Official Result: Kenia Enriquez def. Hayley Valentine via unanimous decision.

With the win, Enriquez gets her first win in MMA while handing Valentine her first loss.

check out highlights from Kenia Enriquez vs. Hayley Valentine at Combate Female:

READ MORE:  Magomed Ankalaev 'Didn't Put Much Effort' into His 12 Failed Takedown Attempts Against Alex Pereira

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts