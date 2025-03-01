Two-Division Boxing Champion Kenia Enriquez Ready to Dazzle in MMA Debut with Combate Global

WBC interim flyweight champion Kenia Enriquez is set to make her mixed martial arts debut.

Combate Global announced that the Tijuana native will enter La Jaula as part of the promotion’s all-women’s fight card, ‘Combate Female’ on Thursday, March 13 in Miami, Florida.

Enriquez (28-1, 11 KOs boxing) is the WBC’s reigning interim flyweight titleholder on top of being a former WBO flyweight and WBC interim super strawweight champion.

Competing as a professional since 2012, Enriquez will make her debut in four-ounce gloves against undefeated English prospect Hayley ‘Bloody’ Valentine in a strawweight showdown.

Enriquez captured her first boxing championship in 2014 and most recently defended her WBC interim flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Maria Salinas in February 2024. To prepare for her highly anticipated MMA premiere, Enriquez has been training at the decorated Lobo Gym MMA in Guadalajara, the home of former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and top UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes.

Kenia Enriquez is just the latest boxer to test their MMA skills in combate Global

Over the last few years, Combate Global has established itself as a jumping-off point for boxers looking to test their mettle inside the cage.

“Following our successful launch of boxing world champion Amanda Serrano’s MMA career, we are excited to begin Kenia’s,” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren in a press release.

Serrano made her promotional debut in April 2018 and fought Corina Herrera to a three-round draw. Six months later, she returned to La Jaula and scored a standing guillotine submission victory over Erendira Ordonez in the opening round.

Also cutting her MMA teeth in Combate Global was undefeated boxer and former Lucha Underground champion Dulce “Sexy Star” Garcia. She rattled off back-to-back wins with the promotion in 2019.

Enriquez’s debut will air live on Combate Global’s Spanish language YouTube channel as well as the promotion’s English language YouTube channel, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.