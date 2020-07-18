In the UFC Fight Island 2 co-main event middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum square off. ‘The Joker’ is looking to bounce back after suffering a second-round TKO loss to Jared Cannonier last time out. Gastelum is also hoping to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back- defeats to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Darren Till. Who’s going to win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I am heavily favouring Kelvin Gastelum heading into this one. I believe consecutive losses will have sparked a fire in him and we will see the very best version of Gastelum tonight. Hermansson is a tricky opponent for anyone at 185lbs but I think Gastelum will ba able to defend his takedown attempts and dominate this fight on the feet with his aggressive boxing.

Prediction: Kelvin Gastelum

Abhinav Kini: Both fighters are coming off defeats but I feel Kelvin Gastelum will get the job done over Jack Hermansson. Hermansson is coming off a knockout defeat and Gastelum packs heavy power. Gastelum is also notably a wrestler at heart so it won’t be the easiest time taking him down to Hermansson’s world. Add in the fact that Gastelum has had a considerably long layoff since November and seems to be in a good place, I predict he’ll win by knockout in the second or third round and remind the world why he was rated so highly in the first place.

Prediction: Kelvin Gastelum

Ryan Maccarthy: Kelvin Gastelum has a knack for always bringing the fight to his opponent. Both of these men are coming off tough defeats. It’s a huge bout for both of these fighters. Gastelum has lost 2 in a row to top contender Darren Till and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. I expect Gastelum to come out hot and take it to Hermansson. I’m going with Gastelum via UD.

Prediction: Kelvin Gastelum

Eoin McKenna: In the Co-main, I see Hermansson shocking the fans with a second-round KO and finish. Gastelum is coming from a long lay off and seemed to be playing it safe in his last fight against Till, with both of them coming off the back of losses. I see an overly zealous Gastelum getting put to sleep by Hermansson in the 2nd round.

Prediction: Jack Hermansson

Ryan Galloway: After seeing Gastelum on the scales it’s hard to pick against him. Coming off back to back loses he’s going to be bringing his A game so I can see him either finishing Hermansson late or winning a decision.

Prediction: Kelvin Gastelum

Ryan Jarrell: Kelvin Gastelum is an absolute beast. This guys has a relentless style and has improved his overall skillset tremendously since we first saw him on TUF. On the other hand Hermansson is a tough fighter with a lot of power and the ability to get the finish. Gastelum better not make a mistake and leave an opening because the Joker will capitalize and has proven he has the ability to close the show. I believe Gastelum will resort to his wrestling here and control the fight this way en route to an important win putting him back in Title contention. Gastelum by UD.

Prediction: Kelvin Gastelum