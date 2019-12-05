Kelvin Gastelum Calls Out Robert Whittaker: Lets Finish What We Started

Spread the word!













Kelvin Gastelum wants to give things another go with Robert Whittaker.

The former interim UFC middleweight title challenger took to Twitter to call “Bobby Knuckles” out, saying he wants to “finish what we started.”

“12 week camp: 10lb weight cut: Weigh ins: 184lbs Fight day: No Show (Bubblegut problems) Can an Aussie pick his chin up off the floor and bring it to London?”

Can an Aussie pick his chin up off the floor and bring it to London?🤔🇬🇧 #Letsfinishwhatwestarted pic.twitter.com/pwf2j0LbMm — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 5, 2019

Whittaker was once scheduled to defend his then-middleweight title against Gastelum at UFC 234 in February. However, due to an abdominal hernia, Whittaker was forced to undergo emergency surgery the morning of the fight, forcing him to pull from the contest. Since, Whittaker has dropped the 185-pound strap after suffering a crushing second-round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in Australia.

As for Gastelum, he’s currently on a two-fight losing streak. The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner has suffered defeats to both Adesanya and Darren Till in his last two outings, both via decision. While Gastelum would like to try things with Whittaker again, the former champ is reportedly in talks to fight Jared Cannonier in March. However, there’s also interest in a fight between Whittaker and Till in London next year.

Do you want to see Whittaker vs. Gastelum next?