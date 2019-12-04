Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier, Johnny Walker Return Targeted By UFC For March

Spread the word!













The UFC is looking to bring back Robert Whittaker in March, but it won’t be against Darren Till, as both men expressed interest in.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is looking at Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier for March 7. Whittaker comes off of a second-round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243. Cannonier is doing phenomenal at the moment, on a three-fight win streak, and coming off a TKO win over Jack Hermansson.

Helwani also reports the UFC is looking at Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov for March 14. Walker comes off the first defeat of his UFC career, suffering a first-round TKO loss to Corey Anderson on the featured preliminary bout of UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York. It ended Walker’s three-fight win streak. As for Krylov, he has dropped two of his last three bouts. In his most recent outing, Krylov suffered a decision loss to Glover Teixeira.

The report suggests Walker vs. Krylov is all but done. However, Whittaker vs. Cannonier is not yet finalized, as Whittaker still likes the idea of fighting Till in London.

"Couple of other fights being discussed for March: Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker, March 7. Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov, March 14. I'm told the latter is all but done, but the former is still in talks because Whittaker really likes the idea of London v Till."

I’m told the latter is all but done, but the former is still in talks because Whittaker really likes the idea of London v Till. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 4, 2019

