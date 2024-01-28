Kayla Harrison warned against 135 pound fight at UFC 300: ‘It’s going to suck the life out of her, it’s not the best move’

Ahead of her promotional debut at UFC 300 in April, former two-time lightweight tournament victor and PFL (Professional Fighters League) veteran, Kayla Harrison has been warned against her incoming bantamweight divisional bow against Holly Holm, by former divisional champion, Miesha Tate.

Harrison, a former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, and two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, was confirmed as the latest addition to the UFC’s roster last week by promotional CEO, Dana White.

And booked for an immediate debut in the Octagon, Ohio native, Harrison is slated to take on former bantamweight champion, Holm in her landing at UFC 300 in April – as part of a massive flagship event.

Receiving backing from the aforenoted, White to successfully make the bantamweight limit in her first outing at the weight class, Harrison is said to have already made the cut to 135 pounds successfully in a series of test sessions.

Kayla Harrison warned against bantamweight drop

However, as far as Washington native, Tate is concerned, she would be worried about the possibility of a hugely-depleted Harrison appearing at UFC 300 – as a direct result of a cut to bantamweight.

“When I saw it was at 135 [pounds], I was shocked, because Kayla Harrison begged for a 155 pound division at PFL and she got it and I think she’s been great there.” Miesha Tate told SiriusXM during a recent interview. “She’s been tremendous. I know she’s made 145 [pounds] before, I think it was tough for her. I think 135 is going to really suck the lift out of her, and it’s not the best move.”

"If you're asking me who I think is going to win that fight, looking at it right now, I'd say Holly."@MieshaTate breaks down the x-factors of the #UFC300 matchup between Kayla Harrison & Holly Holm.



In her most recent walk back in November of last year, Harrison landed a unanimous decision win over former UFC bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd – returning her to the winner’s enclosure following her first-ever professional loss in a trilogy fight with Larissa Pacheco. Harrison currently boasts a 16-1 professional record.

