Kayla Harrison backed to make 135 pounds in UFC 300 debut: ‘She’s already made it a couple of times’

Former two-time PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight tournament victor, Kayla Harrison will have no struggle making the 135 pound limit for the first time in her fighting career, according to Dana White, with the CEO confident of the Ohio native’s ability to hit the mark inaugurally at UFC 300 in April.

Harrison, a former two-time lightweight tournament victor under the Peter Murray-led PFL banner, also struck gold twice in separate summer Olympic Games, partaking in Judo.

And forever linked with a potential move to the Octagon since transitioning to mixed martial arts back in 2018, Harrison had been linked with a super fight of sorts against former two-division gold holder, Amanda Nunes prior to the Brazilian’s retirement in June of last year.

Booked to finally make good on that move, Harrison, 33, will take on former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm at UFC 300 in April – in a potential title-eliminator.

And widely backed as a betting favorite to beat the Albuquerque veteran in her Octagon landing, fans have questioned Harrison’s ability to make a drastic cut to 135 pounds in order to compete in the bantamweight division – amid a fleeting and featherweight class likely on borrowed time – if not un-officially axed.

Kayla Harrison backed to make 135 pounds

As far as the aforenoted, White is concerned, however, fans should be rest assured of Harrison’s ability to make the bantamweight limit – following several successful test-cuts.

“She’s (Kayla Harrison) already made 135 [pounds] a couple of times,” Dana White siad during an Instagram Live session this week.

In her most recent outing, Harrison, who boasts an impressive 16-1 professional record, landed a decision win over former UFC bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd at PFL 10 back in November of last year in Washington.

