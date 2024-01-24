Kayla Harrison opens as huge betting favorite to beat Holly Holm in massive Octagon debut at UFC 300

Booked to make a stunning move and debut in the Octagon later this year amid years of constant speculation, two-time PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight tournament winner, Kayla Harrison has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to beat former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, following the announcement of their UFC 300 clash in April.

Harrison, a former two-time back-to-back lightweight tournament winner with the PFL in both 2019 and 2021, was confirmed as the Dana White-led UFC’s most recent signing overnight, with the promotional leader revealing the Ohio native will also make an organizational debut in a bantamweight debut against ex-champion, Holm.

Booked to make her Octagon return for the first time since her initial ninja choke submission loss to recent vacant title challenger, Mayra Bueno Silva was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’, Holm makes a comeback at UFC 300 – welcoming the dominant Kayla Harrison to the organization.

And opening as a massive betting favorite to beat the Albuquerque striking veteran in her promotional debut, Harrison has already drawn odds in the region of -310 as a betting favorite to beat the boxing Hall of Fame inductee, who is a current +250 betting underdog.

Kayla Harrison opens as betting favorite ahead of UFC 300 landing

Boasting an eye-catching 16-1 professional record, 33-year-old grappling talent, Harrison returned to the winner’s enclosure back in November of last year at PFL 10, landing a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight challenger, Aspen Ladd.

Suffering just a singular career defeat since her transition to mixed martial arts, Kayla Harrison suffered a decision loss to three-time foe, Larissa Pacheco in the pair’s lightweight tournament finale, having previously racked up to wins over the Brazilian.



During the course of her professional career, Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, fought just once under the banner of the Shannon Knapp-led Invicta FC, has turned in notable victories against the likes of the above-mentioned, Pacheco, as well as Mariana Morais, Genah Fabian, Kaitlin Young, and the previously stated, Ladd.

As for Holm, the former undisputed bantamweight championship holder and inaugural featherweight title chaser, shocked the world in its entirety at UFC 193 back in 2015, handing inaugural bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey a thunderous second round high-kick KO loss in the pair’s heated title grudge fight.

Attempting to make a bantamweight career walk for the first time since her move to the sport back in 2018, Kayla Harrison has competed exclusively at the lightweight limit in the Peter Murray-led PFL.

And with that added caveat, fans and punters alike will be keeping a rather close eye on whether or not the Ohio native can successfully make the bantamweight limit in her April debut – ahead of potential blockbuster fights for gold, and continued speculation regarding a return for Amanda Nunes from her retirement in June of last year.