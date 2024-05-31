Video – Kayla Harrison takes down UFC star Alex Pereira with huge Judo throw: ‘That’s really impressive strength’

Off the back of her impressive promotional bow earlier this year at UFC 300, streaking bantamweight contender, Kayla Harrison has shown off her impressive Judo skills alongside fellow card feature, incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira – tossing the Brazilian to the mat.

Harrison, a former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner and Olympic gold medal winner twice, made her long-anticipated Octagon landing back in April on the preliminary card of UFC 300, landing a second round rear-naked choke submission win over ex-champion, Holly Holm.

On that same card in a massive main event headliner, former middleweight titleholder and current 205lbs champion, Pereira successfully defended his title for the first time a division higher, felling Jamahal Hill with a thunderous opening round KO.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

And plotting her way to a title fight with newly-crowned gold holder, Raquel Pennington off the back of her triumphant bow inside the UFC, Harrison, who has yet to receive booking for her sophomore Octagon outing – however, wasted no time showing off her Judo skills.

Kayla Harrison slams Alex Pereira with huge Judo throw

Sharing the mats with Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira today ahead of this weekend’s massive UFC 302 return to New Jersey, Harrison stunned fans across social media – effortlessly taking down the former GLORY Kickboxing kingpin with a massive throw.

Staking her claim for a shot at Pennington’s crown following her victory over Holm, Kayla Harrison was accused of turning down the chance to compete for an interim bantamweight title by perennial contender, Ketlen Vieira.

As for Pereira, the former two-weight champion has been linked to a host of title fights in his immediate return, including a defense against the surging, Magomed Ankalaev – as well as an eventual heavyweight leap to take on sport icon, Jon Jones.

Furthermore, Pereira claimed during the promotion’s trip to his native Brazil last month how he would likely be standing opposite former champion, Jiri Prochazka in a title fight rematch – off the back of their respective knockout victories at the above-mentioned, UFC 300 event.

What’s your thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s ability to take down Alex Pereira?