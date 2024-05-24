Ex-UFC champion Jiří Procházka enters 3-Day isolation without food or light ahead of next fight

Jiří Procházka’s training methods are highly unusual, but you can’t argue with their results.

Following his impressive second-round comeback KO against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, the former light heavyweight champion is already preparing for his next outing inside the Octagon. Taking to social media, ‘BJP’ revealed that he would undergo three days of complete isolation with no food or electricity of any kind — including light.

“3 days. No Light. No Food. Pure Focus. Pure Training. Preparation can start NOW,” Procházka wrote on X.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary for Procházka who has typically engaged in non-traditional training methods like using trees as heavy bags, traveling trails, and getting lost in the freezing mountains of Las Vegas for an incredible 18 hours.

Jiří Procházka primed for rematch with alex pereira

No official announcement has been made regarding Jiří Procházka’s next fight, but all signs point to it being a rematch with current 205-pound king Alex Pereira.

Poatan’ scored a second-round knockout against Procházka at UFC 295 in November, claiming the vacant light heavyweight title. Since then, Pereira has bagged his first defense, dispatching another former champion — Jamahal Hill — in a matter of minutes at the promotion’s landmark event in April.

Pereira was expected to put his title on the line against Magomed Ankalaev, but with the Russian challenger wanting to push things off until the fall, Pereira is opting to stay busy, lobbying for a rematch with Procházka instead.