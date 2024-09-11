Kayla Harrison acknowledges Ronda Rousey’s complex legacy in MMA

ByRoss Markey
Kayla Harrison acknowledges Ronda Rousey’s complex legacy in MMA

Often drawing comparisons to inaugural bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey during her mixed martial arts career, incoming UFC 307 star, Kayla Harrison has admitted that while the Riverside native holds a complex legacy in the sport — she paved a way for her female counterparts.

Harrison, a former two-time PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight tournament winner and two-time Olympic gold medal victor, is slated to return to action at the beginning of next month, making her sophomore Octagon walk in a showdown with Ketlen Vieira.

Kayla Harrison UFC

Making her long-anticipated bow in the promotion on the preliminary card of UFC 300 earlier this year, Harrison took out common-foe, Holly Holm with a dominant second round rear-naked choke win, landing herself as the number three rank in the division.

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya looks to press charges after man racially attacked the UFC athlete
Kayla Harrison accused of turning down UFC 303 return amid calls for title fight stop running
Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Kayla Harrison issues props to Ronda Rousey for smashing MMA ceiling for women

And ahead of her expected title-eliminator against Brazilian star, Vieira next month in Salt Lake City, Harrison discussed the legacy of former bantamweight gold holder, Rousey in the sport, while maintaining she smashed the ceiling for fighters of the female variety.

kayla 1

“I think for me, no matter who Ronda (Rousey) is as a person and no matter what she says or thinks or how she does things or how she handles losses, who she handles any of it, no matter what, you cannot deny the fact she shattered a ceiling for women,” Kayla Harrison told MMA Fighting. Dana White went on record multiple times saying he would never have women in the UFC. She f*cking blasted right through that.”

READ MORE:  Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode Osbourne - Odds Breakdown and Match Preview

“To me, that’s her legacy,” Kayla Harrison explained. “No matter what she says or what she does, of course humans are going to be humans, people deal with things the way they deal with things but she paved the way when there was no way. That I am eternally grateful [for].”

READ MORE:  Sean O'Malley's Hair Timeline: UFC Champions Hairstyles Through the Years - Infographic

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts