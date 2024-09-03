Kayla Harrison Believes Pacheco’s Power and Hunger Will Be Too Much for Aging Cris Cyborg

ByTimothy Wheaton
pfl 3 Kayla Harrison

Decorated MMA and Olympic champion Kayla Harrison has offered her opinion on the upcoming showdown between Larissa Pacheco and MMA legend Cris Cyborg.

Kayla Harrison on Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison was a multi-time gold medalist in the Olympics and a multi-time PFL MMA world champion. After a loss to Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco, Harrison jumped over to the UFC. The US-born Olympian has since submitted former champion Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison

Brazil’s Cris Cyborg will be seeking her fifth MMA world title in the PFL as she takes on Pacheco on October 19. Cyborg has captured gold in Bellator, Strikeforce, Invicta, and the UFC.

READ MORE:  Afghanistan: Taliban Bans MMA in Country

Kayla Harrison predicted that Pacheco would defeat Cyborg in their fight at PFL: Battle Of The Giants. This event will be part of the debut of the promotion’s PPV Super Fights division, with both the winner of this fight and the main event between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira receiving a new Super Fights belt.

“I think Pacheco wins. She’s young, I mean unless she’s been goofing off, you know. Couple mil will do that sometimes. Couple mil in the bank account makes it hard to get out of bed but she’s young, she’s hungry, she keeps getting better, she’s got real power. Cyborg’s at the end of her career.”

Harrison believes that Pacheco’s youth and hunger give her an advantage, provided she remains dedicated despite her financial success. She noted that Cyborg, at 39, is in the latter stages of her career, which might work in Pacheco’s favor. Harrison pointed out that Cyborg, who began her career in 2005, has not shown significant progress or growth in her fight strategy, unlike Pacheco.

“Yeah I think she’s a little bit older and I just think that we like we haven’t seen a lot of progress from her like I don’t see her fight IQ growing. I haven’t seen progression really, she fights the same way now that she fought, you know, however long ago so I think Pacheco is gonna win.”

Harrison is back competing later this year at UFC 307.

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker - Khamzat Chimaev off, then back on as UFC 308 co-Main event fight
READ MORE:  Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis - Matchup Breakdown and Betting Odds

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts