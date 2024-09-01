Kayla Harrison warns ‘Fat and happy’ Amanda Nunes for ‘Talking sh*t’ about ATT’

Despite being booked for her sophomore outing in the Octagon later this year, former two-time PFL tournament victor, Kayla Harrison has suggested a further grudge match with former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes — labelling the Brazilian as “fat and happy.

Harrison, who currently holds the number three rank in the official bantamweight rankings, is slated to feature on the main card of UFC 307 at the beginning of October, taking on perennial contender, Ketlen Vieira in a title-eliminator bout.

Making her long-anticipated debut at 135lbs as well as her first walk in the promotion to boot earlier this year on the preliminary card of UFC 300 back in April, Ohio native, Harrison turned in a dominant second round rear-naked choke submission win over former champion, Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison still chasing grudge fight with former American Top Team star, Amanda Nunes

And linked with a potential title grudge fight with former American Top Team stablemate, Nunes during the Bahia star’s reign as two-weight champion, Harrison is not giving up on a potential fight for supremacy in the future.

“I didn’t call Amanda (Nunes) out because Amanda’s retired, you know?” Kayla Harrison told Grind City Media. “I didn’t wanna be that girl that’s like calling out old people, retired people, like people who are fat and happy sitting on the couch. I’m happy for her. I think she also struggles to not be in the limelight still. “

“So, I think when I had my moment, maybe she needed to come in, which is fine and I have no beef with Amanda,” Kayla Harrison explained. “Listen, the only problem I have with Amanda is she talks sh*t about ATT — like, personally, I think she’s great, but don’t talk sh*t about my team.”