Kayla Harrison lays out plan to win UFC gold and beat Amanda Nunes to become the ‘greatest of all time’

Kayla Harrison believes she will go down as the greatest female fighter of all time.

After blasting through the competition under the PFL banner for years, Harrison made her UFC debut at the promotion’s landmark event in April, scoring a second-round submission victory over former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm. The victory immediately thrust the two-time Olympic gold medalist into the division’s top 10, occupying the No. 6 slot and putting her in position to challenge for the 135-pound crown.

Thus far, no announcements have been made regarding Harrison’s sophomore appearance inside the Octagon, but if she gets her wish, it’ll be for a shiny new UFC belt. However, that’s only part one of Harrison’s two-part plan to become the GOAT of women’s MMA.

“I’m gonna go win the UFC title, lure Amanda [Nunes] back, beat the sh*t out of Amanda, and then I’m going to be the greatest of all time,” Harrison said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

With wins over some of MMA’s biggest stars, including Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Julianna Pena, and current bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington, it’s hard to argue against Nunes being the best fighter the sport has ever seen on the women’s side of things.

After claiming and defending both the bantamweight and featherweight belts, ‘The Lioness’ laid down her gold and her gloves following a dominant defense against Irene Aldana in 2023, bringing an end to her 15-year-long career. However, Nunes has left the door open for a potential return.

Could Kayla Harrison be the perfect bait to bring in her back into the fold at 135?

Kayla Harrison snaps back at PFL founder Donn Davis

Last month, PFL found Donn Davis threw some shade at his former star, calling Kayla Harrison a “follower who needs validation” via a basketball analogy using NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

PFL founder Donn Davis talks about the departure of Kayla Harrison:



"Some people at the very top of their career are LeBron James and some at the very top are Kevin Durant…



One wants to lead and change their sport… the other is a follower who needs validation and we… pic.twitter.com/6dBmVDIdHm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 22, 2024

Responding to Davis’ comments, Harrison understandably snapped back, making it clear that while she takes pride in what she accomplished in the PFL, her goal from day one was to become a UFC champion.