Despite her dominance throughout her reign as both undisputed featherweight and bantamweight champion under the banner of the UFC, Amanda Nunes has revealed a series of niggling injuries and nerve damage built up throughout her career, ultimately forced her hand into retirement.

Nunes, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, confirmed her retirement from active competition back in June following her main event bout at UFC 289 in Canada, landing a unanimous decision win over challenger, Irene Aldana to successfully defend her crown.

Amanda Nunes claims a slew of niggling injuries led to her retirement

Hanging up her gloves after a glittering, gold-laden professional career, Nunes has revealed that a slew of little injuries and, in particular, nerve damage, has forced to her to call time on her spectacular career.

“I cannot kick as much anymore,” Amanda Nunes told Sports Illustrated during a recent interview. “My legs have nerve damage from over the years. So things are starting to get harder for me. My shoulders need rest, my knees. Even my teeth need work after getting hit in the mout so many times. I don’t seem myself back in the cage any time soon. I am looking forward to a break. My body needs this.”

“I wanted Dana to know first,” Amanda Nunes explained. “That was my best opportunity to tell him. I wasn’t sure until then. I needed to feel it in the moment. So, as soon as the fight was over, I told him, ‘I’m done.’ I need to take care of my body and give it a break. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Reclaiming her bantamweight crown back in July of last year in a one-sided rematch win over Julianna Peña to avenge a shocking 2021 submission loss to the Washington native, over the course of her sparkling career, Nunes has racked up other notable wins over the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Julianna Peña, and Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes is revered as one of the best MMA fighters of all time