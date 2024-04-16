Kayla Harrison calls out Julianna Peña for interim title fight at UFC 303 after debut win: ‘My time is now’

ByMurdo Todd
Kayla Harrison calls for interim title fight with Julianna Peña at UFC 303 My time is now

UFC bantamweight Kayla Harrison expresses interest in fighting on UFC 303 in June.

This past weekend Harrison made a successful debut in the UFC, completely dominating former champion Holly Holm. The fight would also mark the former Olympic gold medallist’s first at the bantamweight limit. 

Harrison UFC 300
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Prior the bout, there had been real concerns around if Harrison would be able to make the weight as she has spent the majority of her career campaigning at lightweight. However, a very depleted Kayla Harrison would make her way to the scale and successfully make the 136lb limit for her bout against Holm. 

Kayla Harrison UFC 300 zuffa LLC 2

After building a solid name for herself competing in the PFL, the win puts Harrison in a great position at the beginning of her UFC career and will likely be in a big fight next. 

READ MORE:  Renato Moicano grabs the attention of renowned psychologist and best-selling author Jordan Peterson at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison eyes UFC 303 return, Julianna Peña title fight

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Harrison even stated her willingness to make a quick turnaround, something which analysts had debated due to her likely needing time to do a healthy weight cut.

“I heard that ‘Rocky’s’ hurt all of the sudden, so if she can’t fight right now, I’m happy to fight whoever, this summer, for a title,” Harrison said. “Why not just an interim title? Then I’ll unify it, then I’ll fight Amanda. If it’s for a title, I will make myself available [for June 29]. I would love [UFC 303]. F—k it, my time is now. I like the sound of [Harrison vs. Pena]. There would be some good sh*t talking from me.”

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira uninterested in selling UFC 300 fight with words: 'When that door closes, I’m a lion hunting'
Julianna Peña eyes title fight with Amanda Nunes or Irene Aldana in return from injury UFC 289
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron – USA TODAY Sports

You will likely hear lots of fighters arguing their case to be on the 303 card, as Conor McGregor is set to make his return against Michael Chandler in the main event

Do you think Kayla Harrison will win a UFC title before she retires?

READ MORE:  Renato Moicano rallies to score ground TKO win over Jalin Turner in return - UFC 300 Highlights

Latest Posts

Latest Posts