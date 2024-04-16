Kayla Harrison calls out Julianna Peña for interim title fight at UFC 303 after debut win: ‘My time is now’

UFC bantamweight Kayla Harrison expresses interest in fighting on UFC 303 in June.

This past weekend Harrison made a successful debut in the UFC, completely dominating former champion Holly Holm. The fight would also mark the former Olympic gold medallist’s first at the bantamweight limit.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Prior the bout, there had been real concerns around if Harrison would be able to make the weight as she has spent the majority of her career campaigning at lightweight. However, a very depleted Kayla Harrison would make her way to the scale and successfully make the 136lb limit for her bout against Holm.

After building a solid name for herself competing in the PFL, the win puts Harrison in a great position at the beginning of her UFC career and will likely be in a big fight next.

Kayla Harrison eyes UFC 303 return, Julianna Peña title fight

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Harrison even stated her willingness to make a quick turnaround, something which analysts had debated due to her likely needing time to do a healthy weight cut.

“I heard that ‘Rocky’s’ hurt all of the sudden, so if she can’t fight right now, I’m happy to fight whoever, this summer, for a title,” Harrison said. “Why not just an interim title? Then I’ll unify it, then I’ll fight Amanda. If it’s for a title, I will make myself available [for June 29]. I would love [UFC 303]. F—k it, my time is now. I like the sound of [Harrison vs. Pena]. There would be some good sh*t talking from me.”

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron – USA TODAY Sports

You will likely hear lots of fighters arguing their case to be on the 303 card, as Conor McGregor is set to make his return against Michael Chandler in the main event.

Do you think Kayla Harrison will win a UFC title before she retires?