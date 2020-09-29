Renowned coach, John Kavanagh, leader of Straight Blast Gym Ireland and head-coach of former UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor – has confirmed that talks are underway for a boxing match between his student, and multiple-time world champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao with the matchup, currently “in the works“.



32-year-old Dubliner, McGregor rounded off a series of tweets earlier this week in which he leaked DMs between himself and UFC president, Dana White – by announcing he will be making another foray into the squared-circle, this time opposite Philippines fan-favourite, Pacquiao.



McGregor, who announced his decision to retire from mixed martial arts once again following the main event of UFC 250 in June, remains in the USADA testing-pool, with representatives from the anti-doping agency arriving at his yacht in Corsica to administer tests. McGregor was arrested on the French island in relation to an alleged attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition against a young married woman in the port town of Calvi. The Crumlin native was released without charge in relation to the allegations.



Last night, McGregor and one-time foe, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier agreed on a charity MMA rematch at the Point Depot in Dublin for December 12th. – with the former suggesting no involvement from the UFC, despite both still under contract with the promotion.



Speaking with Boxing Productions TV recently, Kavanagh confirmed that talks are underway between McGregor’s and Pacquiao’s camp – with a clash between the two sometime next year, “in the works“.



“It’s in the works. Both boxers have agreed fundamentally,” Kavanagh said. “Behind the scenes, there are a lot of terms and conditions, legal teams and managers that have to work out fine details. I believe it will happen. When? I’m not sure. I think it might be early next year. The wheels are in motion. It looks like I’ll be coaching boxing again. Boxing it is for now and I’m up for this.“



For McGregor, a return to boxing word mark his second professional foray into the sport, following a multi-million dollar payday opposite 50-0 sport icon, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. back in August of 2017 – where he dropped a tenth round knockout defeat.



Pacquiao, like McGregor – tackled Mayweather in a highly-anticipated boxing match back in May of 2015 – dropping a unanimous decision defeat over twelve rounds. The 41-year-old is currently enjoying a three-fight rise, including a knockout over Lucas Matthysse to win the WBA welterweight crown, a decision win over Adrien Broner, and another judging win, this time over Keith Thurman to claim the WBA super welterweight championship in July of last year.