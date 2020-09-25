Former two-weight UFC world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has revealed a series of direct messages with promotional leader, Dana White – which appear to result in his decision to hang up his gloves once more in June last. McGregor then claimed he’s set to match up with boxing icon, Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao in a boxing match, in the Middle East, in his next foray into combat sports.

The Dubliner announced his decision to retire from professional mixed martial arts for the fourth time following the main event of UFC 250 in June, but remains in the USADA testing-pool, with representatives of the anti-doping agency, travelling to Corsica recently to administer tests to the 32-year-old.

McGregor was recently arrested on the French island, after an alleged attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition against a young married woman in the port town of Calvi on September 6 last. Released without charge after two days of questioning, McGregor was forced to withdraw from a marathon endurance race alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco as part of her team amid the arrest.

Taking to his official Twitter account this afternoon, McGregor, who appears to be disgruntled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, called for a clash with UFC 253 feature and former lightweight title challenger, Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez for an event in August last, in his hometown of Dublin.

In another tweet tonight, McGregor claimed he’s set to make his second professional boxing appearance in his next outing, opposite Philippines native, Pacquiao.

“Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook (sic). I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.“

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor famously made his professional boxing debut back in August of 2017, in a multi-million dollar payday against the undefeated former world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. – dropping a tenth-round knockout loss.

Hoping to feature three times in the Octagon this annum, the Straight Blast Gym staple has been limited to just one walk under the UFC banner this year, with the promotion forced to hold events to a closed gate – ultimately forcing him to “walk away from the situation“.

“I was pushing hard for the season. Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back. Then when covid (-19) hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.“

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Taking headlining honours at UFC 246 in January, the former lightweight and featherweight gold holder scored a forty-second knockout win over future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, in his third welterweight appearance.