Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – UFC 251 Staff Predictions

In the UFC 251 main event Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight title against late replacement opponent Jorge Masvidal. Will Usman be able to make the second defence of his 170lb strap? Or will ‘Gamebred’ become the new champion? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA think…

Jordan Ellis: I am ignoring my head on this one and just going with my gut. I think Jorge Masvidal will win. Despite that I realize Usman is a massive favourite and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him dominate in this fight tonight. Masvidal just seems to be peaking right now. He’s in great form and I think he will land something big, knockout Usman and become the welterweight champion in the UFC 251 main event.

Prediction: Jorge Masvidal

Ryan Galloway: In the main event of UFC251 I believe Kamaru Usman will retain his title as UFC Welterweight champion. I think while the short notice does favour Masvidal, outside of one big punch Usman will utilise his wrestling and grind him out for five rounds.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Harry O’Connor: As much as Jorge brings in excitement, I can’t see him beating Usman. I think unless Jorge lands early he will be in for a long 25 minutes with Usman. I think it’s going to be a very similar fight to Conor and Khabib in which we will see Usman dominate on the ground. I’m going to go with either Usman late on or Usman on points.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman