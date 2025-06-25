Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia – Odds and Fight Preview

Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia are set to meet in a featherweight showdown at the UFC Fight Night event in Nashville on July 12, 2025. This fight is a classic example of a veteran looking to turn things around against a surging contender on a hot streak.

Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia – Odds

Currently, Steve Garcia is listed around -130 to -140 (or 1.73 to 1.7 in decimal odds), meaning a bettor would need to risk $130-$140 to win $100 on Garcia. Calvin Kattar is the underdog, with odds of about +110 to +120 (or 2.14 in decimal), so a $100 bet on Kattar would return $110-$120 if he wins. This pricing suggests that sportsbooks see Garcia as having a roughly 55-60% chance of winning, while Kattar is given a 40-45% chance.

The betting odds for Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia UFC match have seen a notable shift as fight night approaches, reflecting both fighters’ recent form and public perception. Initially, some analysts gave Kattar the slight edge due to his experience and technical boxing, but as the fight draws closer, Steve Garcia has emerged as the clear favorite among bookmakers. This shift is largely driven by Garcia’s impressive knockout streak, five consecutive finishes, all within the first two rounds, while Kattar is coming off a string of tough losses and has shown signs of decline.

For Garcia, the most likely path to victory is by knockout, given his recent run of stoppages and his reputation as a finisher. Bettors looking for value might consider Garcia by KO/TKO as a strong option. For Kattar, the most plausible winning scenario is by decision, as he is known for his durability and ability to outpoint opponents over three rounds.

The stakes are high for both men. For Calvin Kattar, a loss could signal the end of his time as a contender and possibly his run in the UFC. For Garcia, a win over a respected name like Kattar would be his biggest yet and could catapult him into the rankings, setting up even bigger fights in the future. This is a must-watch fight for anyone interested in the featherweight division, as it pits a battle-tested veteran against a rising star with knockout power and something to prove.

The odds have moved in favor of Steve Garcia as the fight nears, with his knockout power and momentum making him the favorite, while Kattar’s experience and technical skill offer some value for those willing to back the underdog.