Fight Week Odds and Changes – Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

The main event of UFC 317 features a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of International Fight Week

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira – Fight Week Odds

From the moment betting lines opened, Topuria has been a significant favorite over Oliveira, reflecting strong confidence among oddsmakers and bettors in his ability to win the vacant title. Early odds posted in the week leading up to the fight consistently listed Topuria as a heavy favorite, with lines ranging from around -450 to -475 (meaning you would need to bet $450 to $475 on Topuria to win $100), while Oliveira was an underdog at about +350 to +380 (a $100 bet on Oliveira could win $350 to $380).

As the UFC 317 week progressed and fight night approached, the odds for the main event remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations. Topuria’s status as a favorite did not waver, despite Oliveira’s proven track record as a former lightweight champion. The steady odds suggest that there was no significant late money or betting trends shifting the outlook for this main event, and analysts and bettors continued to favor Topuria’s undefeated record and recent knockout performances over Oliveira’s experience and submission skills.

For the UFC 317 main event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, the odds for method of victory and the over/under for rounds have remained relatively stable throughout fight week, with only minor fluctuations as the event approaches.

The over/under for the main event has consistently been set at 1.5 rounds. This means that bettors can wager on whether the fight will end before or after the halfway point of the second round. The odds for the fight to go “over” 1.5 rounds have typically been around -145, while the “under” sits at about +115 to +114, depending on the sportsbook. This suggests that oddsmakers and bettors expect the fight to have a decent chance of finishing early, but not overwhelmingly so. The odds for this market have not shown significant movement during fight week.

Topuria is widely favored to win by knockout or technical knockout, given his recent performances and reputation as a striker. Oliveira, on the other hand, is known for his submission skills, but as the underdog, his chances of winning by submission are not as highly favored in the betting market. Method-of-victory prop bets for these types of fights typically offer higher payouts for Oliveira by submission or Topuria by KO/TKO, but the exact odds for each method have not shifted dramatically during fight week.