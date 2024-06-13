Ex-UFC champion Kamaru Usman reacts to viral footage from recently released documentary

Kamaru Usman is clearing the air.

Last week, Roku aired Fight Inc: Inside The UFC, a documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the global MMA juggernaut. In one of the segments, CEO Dana White is in the ‘War Room’ going over potential matchups for rising welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. One man listed as a potential opponent was the former 170-pound champion.

As it turned out, Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was in the facilities kitchen with another client of his, former lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. White approached the pair and proposed the potential fight to Abdelaziz. After hearing White out, the Dominance MMA founder revealed that the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ was holding out for a fight with perennial contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

That prompted Nurmagomedov to chime in, suggesting that a fight with Rakhmonov would do much more for Usman than a scrap with Thompson.

“You know, one of the things that makes you the greatest fighter, when you’re 36/37 (years old) and you have 15 (fight win streak), you defend the title many times (back in the day) and you give the opportunity to shine for younger guys, this is what makes you great, this is what I think,” Nurmagomedov said. “You’re absolutely right,” White replied, “This is what I try to tell your manager every time we make a fight.”

Kamaru Usman reacts to Inside the UFC documentary

Reacting to the clip, Usman pointed out that the documentary was filmed a year ago. More importantly, the footage in question took place before he had accepted a short-notice opportunity against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

“First and foremost, I’m not even in the game right now, so that’s the least of (my worries), I’m not even worried about any of that,” Usman explained on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “After that, guess what? I stepped in there on nine days’ notice and fought possibly the most dangerous guy in the UFC at that time, Khamzat Chimaev.”

Usman is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, having lost back-to-back welterweight title fights against current champion Leon Edwards before coming up short against ‘Borz’ in Abu Dhabi.