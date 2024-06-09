Video – UFC CBO Hunter Campbell couldn’t help but laugh after Merab Dvalishvili snatched O’Malley’s jacket

Not even the UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell could stop himself from laughing at Merab Dvalishvili’s antics at UFC 288.

Neither Dvalishvili nor current bantamweight world champion Sean O’Malley competed at the event, but they certainly stole the show following the evening’s headliner. Then title-holder Aljamain Sterling had just finished scoring a split decision win over Henry Cejudo to retail the gold when his next opponent, O’Malley, stepped inside the Octagon for a face-off.

Also there blending into the background was Sterling’s friend and training partner Dvalishvili, who slyly collected O’Malley’s jacket as things started to heat up between ‘Sugar’ and the ‘Funk Master.’

Never one to pass up an opportunity to troll a rival, ‘The Machine’ quickly put on O’Malley’s jacket and hopped on top of the cage, infuriating O’Malley.

During the recently released Fight Inc: Inside The UFC documentary, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the aftermath with Dvalishvili being confronted by Cambell.

Hunter Campbell tried to get mad at Merab Dvalishvili for grabbing Sean O’Malley’s jacket but he couldn’t 😭#UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/wYUUjqFNyy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 9, 2024

Campbell reveals he had just paid dvalishvili’s ‘legal bill’ before uFC 288 jacket heist

Initially, Campbell appears to be frustrated by the bantamweight contender’s decision-making, noting that he had already paid a legal fee for Dvalishvili.

“I literally just said no more fights, no more problems. I just paid your legal bill and you put on his f*cking jacket,” Campbell said.

However, Campbell couldn’t keep a straight face for long, letting out a laugh and embracing the Georgian, adding, “I literally just wrote a f*cking check and he’s climbing like a monkey up a f*cking scaffold.”

Prepare to see that clip a lot more as O’Malley and Dvalishvili march toward their inevitable bantamweight title clash later this year.