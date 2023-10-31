Jorge Masvidal claims he met UFC rival Kamaru Usman at 4 a.m. in nightclub before Khamzat Chimaev fight reveal

Jorge Masvidal believes that if Kamaru Usman had a long er camp, he would have beat Khamzat Chimaev.

With a late withdrawal of Paulo Costa, Usman was called in to fight Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice at UFC 294, also up at middleweight. Usman would be taken down and controlled throughout the first but would make it a competitive affair in the second and third.

Ultimately losing by decision media scorecard would be all over the place – a testament to Usman’s performance. the former 170lb champion should be proud of his display, and considering the preparation time, he and many onlookers felt that with longer it could have gone the other way.

Jorge Masvidal shares amusing Kamaru Usman encounter

Usman’s former opponent, Masvidal, recently shared that he had met Usman just a day before the official announcement of his fight against Chimaev, but it was at 4am, in a nightclub.

“Funny story, right before he took that fight, hasn’t happened too often, but I saw Kamaru Usman out. It was the craziest stuff ever,” Masvidal said in a interview with MMA Mania. “I was walking into this establishment, I had my shades on and somebody goes, ‘Jorge Masvidal, what’s up?’ I go, ‘Man, that voice sounds **king familiar.’ I turned around, this is at 4:30 in the f—king morning, bro. It’s Usman’s ass and he’s got glasses too. What the **k?” (H/T MMA Mania)

Masvidal and Usman once had a bitter rivalry, but that seems to be behind the pair. ‘Gamebred’ would credit Usman for his performance, believing that

“I look, I must have lost my **king mind,” Masvidal said. “I lift them (my glasses) up and I go, ‘Usman?!’ and he goes, ‘What’s up, Masvidal?!’ This mother**ker, bro. That was literally the day before he got the announcement for the fight. So I just want to say if that guy has like five-six weeks to prepare for Chimaev, he takes him out. Guaranteed. He knocks his ass dead.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal?