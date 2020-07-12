Kamaru Usman On Georges St-Pierre Fight: “That’s A Huge Fight And Allot Of People Would Want To See It”

Spread the word!













At the UFC 251 post-fight press conference UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared his admiration for Georges St-Pierre and expressed his desire to face off against the retired champion in the future.

MMA Journalist the Schmo asked the welterweight champion about what it would take for him to become the greatest welterweight of all time after successfully tying GSP’s record for most consecutive victories in the welterweight division at UFC 251.

“Just continuing to do what I’ve been doing and that’s dominating opponents and winning, and that’s how Georges got there,” Responded Usman.

“You know, if a lot of people, MMA fans look at what Georges did towards the later part of his career it looked allot like that you know, dominating guys, take them down and just beat them up and you know, utilize each and every aspect of mixed martial arts and I think I’m on that same track.”

“Yeah we’re both tied for most consecutive wins and that’s a fight that I look at and I love and I want, I want a fight like that to be able to train and showcase all my skills and have him showcase his skills. I think that’s a crazy fight, that’s a huge fight and I think a lot of people would want to see it.”

St-Pierre decided to retire from MMA in February of 2019 and has only shown interest in returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight title.

Speaking to ESPN in October, St-Pierre expressed that while he is retired he would return to face the undefeated champion.

“The word retirement doesn’t mean anything right now,” St-Pierre said. “If the right fight came along, they know where to find me.”

“We tried to make the right fight but it didn’t work,” St-Pierre said. “If everything is aligned, if everything contractually is good, as of now, yes I would (fight Nurmagomedov).”

Would you like to see Usman face St-Pierre?