Georges St-Pierre Confirms He’d End Retirement To Fight Khabib

One of the biggest fights that can be made in mixed martial arts (MMA) today is a scrap between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. St-Pierre retired from MMA earlier this year, noting that he made the decision after the UFC showed no interest in making a fight between himself and “The Eagle.”

Now, however, UFC president Dana White seems to have changed his stance on the matter. St-Pierre recently spoke to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel, noting he’d end his retirement for the right fight. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“The word retirement doesn’t mean anything right now,” St-Pierre said. “If the right fight came along, they know where to find me.”

St-Pierre admitted again that a fight with Nurmagomedov was one fight that he tried to make happen before ending his MMA run. However, if everything aligned perfectly, and the money was right, St-Pierre said he’d unretire to fight Nurmagomedov.

“We tried to make the right fight but it didn’t work,” St-Pierre said. “If everything is aligned, if everything contractually is good, as of now, yes I would (fight Nurmagomedov).”

If St-Pierre does want to fight Nurmagomedov, all parties involved need to act fast, as “The Eagle” recently admitted the window on his fight career is closing fast after saying he doesn’t plan on fighting more than three years from now.

Do you think St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov will ever fight inside the Octagon?