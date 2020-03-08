Kamaru Usman Names Seven UFC Welterweights Better Than Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has reeled off seven different fighter who he ranks above rumoured opponent and bitter rival Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been going back and forth with ‘Gambred’ for a few months now. A fight for Usman’s UFC belt is rumoured to be going down during international fight week in July. However as of right now nothing has been made official – thankfully we still have plenty of time for all of that.

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN caught up with the UFC welterweight champion at today’s Dominance MMA event. During the conversation the MMA journalist asked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ how he views his rivals in the 170lbs weight division, he said.

“I think it is myself (at the top), absolutely. Then I think it is Colby (Covington). Then you’ve got guys like Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley. Those guys are there in that close race. Then you know there are killers that are coming up too that I would even put up there. Then you have the guys like Masvidal who win some lose some and are just there.”

Following up on the comments Bronsteter asked Usman to explain exactly who he ranks above his future opponent, something he was more than glad to do.

“Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Leon Edwards, Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Abdul Rasak Alhassan and Santiago Ponzinibbio.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

This is just the latest piece of trash talking from one man or the other. Usman and Masvidal had to be separated as they argued in Miami during Superbowl weekend.

Last week Usman took to social media to threaten to slap Masvidal’s manager before ‘Street Jesus’ intervened telling the champion to hurry up and sign the contract or shut the f*ck up.

Hopefully us fight fans get to see this one made official sooner rather than later.

Who wins when Kamaru Usman finally faces Jorge Masvidal?