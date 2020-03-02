Kamaru Usman And Jorge Masvidal Continue Their War Of Words

Spread the word!













Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF titlist Jorge Masvidal have continued their on-going beef, this time exchanging words on social media.

The pair are believed to be in negotiations to meet at international fight week. However discussions have been on-going for quite some time, making some people question exactly what is the hold up.

One fan took to Twitter and said it sounded like ‘Gamebred’ didn’t really want the fight. This is something Masvidal’s manager Abe Kawa took exception to, he fired back saying not only will his fighter take the fight, he’ll inflict a bad loss on Usman.

“Yet said he wants usman in July. You are reaching and actually embarrassing yourself. You’ve gone on for months now bashing jorge. We get it, you are an usman fan. Just stop acting like usman is going to survive. He will lose bad come July.”

The 170lb champion saw the comment from Kawa and fired straight back, seemingly threatening to slap the MMA manager, he said.

“Keep talking shit Abe and you already know it’s gonna be #SlapTeam part 2. And you know what the fuck I’m talking about.”

Masvidal wasn’t happy to see his manager being threatened and quickly responded to tell Usman to shut up and sign the contract so they can finally fight.

“Shut the fuck up you beta bitch. You address civilians like that? You won’t touch anyone I’m cool with. Sign the contract already and I’ll see you in July. Stfu until then”

Check out the Twitter exchange below…

Keep talking shit Abe and you already know it’s gonna be #SlapTeam part 2. And you know what the fuck I’m talking about 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 1, 2020

Shut the fuck up you beta bitch. You address civilians like that? You won’t touch anyone I’m cool with. Sign the contract already and I’ll see you in July. Stfu until then — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 1, 2020

This is the latest flash point in this on-going beef. The two fighters previously met at Super Bowl weekend in Miami, Florida. After exchanging insults, the two nearly came to blows and had to be separated from fighting.

Who do you think wins when Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal finally fight?