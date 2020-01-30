Kamaru Usman To Jorge Masvidal: You Saw What I Did To The Guy That Used To Torture You In Practice

Spread the word!













The feud between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is heating up.

Masvidal has established himself as the next challenger for the 170-pound title after a Fighter Of The Year run in 2019. Both men have been talking back-and-forth with one another through the media. In fact, they came face to face this week at Super Bowl media day in Miami, where the welterweights needed to be separated by security before things got out of hand. Now, Usman has taken to TMZ Sports to give his thoughts on the situation.

When asked if he had a message for Masvidal, Usman said “Gamebred” saw what he did to the man who “tortured” him during practice at American Top Team (ATT), referring to Colby Covington, who he defeated via TKO in the fifth round of their UFC 245 bout this past December.

“He saw what I did to the guy that used to punish him and torture him every day at practice. He saw what I did. Now he better shut his little mouth before I fill his ass with a bunch of that Cuban coffee. Keep running his mouth. He ain’t gonna do nothing. He just ran up and he didn’t do nothing,” Usman said.

“I took my hat off and I put – I never take my hat off. I took my hat off and I put it to the side, I said, “Lady, hold my hat, what’s up let me see this guy run up.” He ran up, he didn’t do nothing. All he did was talk. And you saw him, all he did was make little hand signals. You know that Kevin Hart noise, pew pew, like he had a little gun in his hand. That’s all he did, make hand signals.

“If he wanted to do something he’d have just stepped up and threw hands, but he didn’t do nothing. So, talk all you want, but Ima let you know, just like I did to that guy that used to torture you every day. I will fill your ass up with all that Cuban coffee.”

As for Masvidal, it isn’t a guarantee he’ll fight Usman next. Masvidal has made it clear he’d jump on money fights against the likes of Conor McGregor or Nick Diaz before taking a title shot with Usman. The Floridian is looking to make the most cash possible before exiting the game in a few years. However, with McGregor and Diaz’s futures remaining unclear for the time being, a bout with Usman is the most likely scenario.

What do you think about Usman’s warning for Masvidal? Who are you picking in that potential fight?