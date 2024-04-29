Francis Ngannou shares heartbreaking message following the tragic death of his 18-month-old son

Francis Ngannou has suffered a loss that no parent should have to experience.

According to information obtained by journalist Joseph Essama and reported by 237online.com, the former UFC heavyweight champion’s 18-month-old son has passed away. No additional details regarding the tragedy have been revealed at this time.

“What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m f*cking tired,” Ngannou wrote on X.

The combat sports star received a flood of support from the MMA community, including Conor McGregor who offered his condolences to the Cameroonian.

“I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time,” McGregor replied.

the Combat Sports Community Rallies Around Francis Ngannou

It’s uncertain how this will impact his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts under the PFL banner, but that is likely the least of his concerns at this time. On behalf of everyone at LowKick MMA, we offer our sincere condolences to Francis Ngannou and his family during this trying time.