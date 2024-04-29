Darren Till responds to Mike Perry’s fiery Post-Fight callout: ‘I am going to destroy this man’

Darren Till is tired of hearing Mike Perry run his mouth.

On Saturday night (April 27), ‘Platinum’ earned his fifth-straight victory under the BKFC banner, scoring a smashing 60-second TKO over former UFC standout Thiago Alves in the KnuckleMania IV main event.

Immediately following the bout, Perry delivered a fiery post-fight promo targeting longtime rival Darren Till.

“Darren Till you fat f*cking b*tch, get your ass over here,” Perry said immediately following his latest win.

Perry’s comments extended into the post-fight press conference, telling Till that he needs to stop chasing gold in MMA and come get a piece of ‘Platinum’ inside the squared circle.

“I think that fight is something a lot of people have wanted for a long time, including me and him, you know, he’s talking big sh*t,” Perry said. “He’s talking his sh*t, but he ain’t doing nothing. I’m talking sh*t and I’m out here doing it. So, get your ass – he say he’s in the gym or whatever and he’s working and he with, you know, Khamzat (Chimaev) is undefeated. But he’s over there in the MMA world chasing that gold. “I’m better than gold. I am the gold over here, I’m above it. I’m ‘Platinum.’”

It didn’t take long for Till to respond to the callout, promising to “destroy” Perry once the two men finally meet.

“FKN bum. I am going to destroy this man when we finally meet,” Till wrote on his Instagram Stories. “He’s been fighting old slow sh*tty dopes.”

Mike Perry Smashes the competition while Darren till continues to sit on the sidelines

Mike Perry and Darren Till have been on a collision course dating back to their days of competing inside the Octagon.

Recently, ‘Platinum’ claimed that BKFC president David Feldman offered Till $2 million to knuckle up with Perry, but turned down the deal in hopes of securing a traditional boxing match with Perry before taking off the gloves and toeing the line.

Thus far, Perry has run through a who’s who of top-tier talent since signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2021. Kickstarting his run with a win over Julian ‘Let Me Bang Bro’ Lane, he promptly upped the ante against a slew of MMA stars including Michael ‘Venom’ Page and former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.

He walked away with a majority decision win over MVP before TKO’ing his last three opponents, including his destructive performance against former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Till has been sitting on the sidelines since December 2022 after exiting the UFC on a 1-5 losing skid.

When it comes to Perry’s next opponent in BKFC, Darren Till undoubtedly makes the most sense, but it seems as though the UK-based star isn’t interested in trading in his gloves for a pair of hand wraps. At least, not yet.