It looks like we could see Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as potential TUF coaches before a rematch.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title following an impressive third-round TKO win over former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 last night.

Following the win, Usman called for a rematch with Masvidal and planned on finishing him this time. That led many to speculate whether they could be potential coaches for the return of The Ultimate Fighter later this year with UFC president Dana White not ruling it out.

As far as their managers are concerned, though, they are also discussing the possibility along with a rematch.

Here’s what Masvidal’s co-manager Malki Kawa said.

“Chess not checkers.

“Dana said no percentages of fans in an arena. Full sell out. Either in vegas or Florida. Masvidal vs usman, first shoot TUF, then fight in Miami, at the triple A. What a fight to welcome fans back to. Miami would turn up big for that one. Book it!

“Masvidal wants it.”

Dana said no percentages of fans in an arena. Full sell out. Either in vegas or Florida. Masvidal vs usman, first shoot TUF, then fight in Miami, at the triple A. What a fight to welcome fans back to. Miami would turn up big for that one. Book it! — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, meanwhile, is already talking to the UFC.

“Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. ‘It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.'”

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. “It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2021

Abdelaziz would provide another warning to which Kawa responded.

“Kamaru will sit with the boss next week and will let you know what’s next. Be great full that the champ is giving you opportunity Don’t price yourself [email protected]@danawhite”

Hopefully, egos are kept in check and we get the rematch.

Do you think we’ll see Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches before a welterweight title rematch?