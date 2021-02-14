UFC Welterweight Kamaru Usman continued his dominant run in the organization defending his title against former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

In their fight, Usman overcome early adversity to come back in the second and ultimately finish Burns in the third round.

"If he's gonna talk, step in here and you gotta see me."@USMAN84kg tells Jorge Masvidal to sign on the dotted line 😳 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/Hh7z704kJx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

Following this TKO victory, Usman has just one name on his mind and that was a rematch with title challenger and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal.

“The only reason this man took the fight was because it was on six days notice and he had a built-in excuse,” Usman said regarding his first meeting with Masvidal.

“He’s running his mouth talking about he broke my nose stepping in on six days, guess what? it’s not done. I’ll give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line, because this time, I’m going to finish your ass.”

After hearing this from Usman’s post fight interview Masvidal responded on Twitter sharing “Tick tock #theressurection.”

The first meeting of these UFC Welterweight’s occurred in June of 2020 after the initial matchup of Usman and Burns was called off due to Burns getting COVID.

In this situation, Usman would be scheduled to face Masvidal giving each fighter six days to prepare. In the matchup, Usman dominated Masvidal for five rounds and wound up getting a unanimous decision victory.

Since then neither fighter had fought until UFC 258, with Masvidal being attached to potential bouts with Colby Covington and Nate Diaz, with rumors stating that Masvidal and Covington would be the two hosts of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Currently, the UFC has not shared any plans to book an opponent for Usman to defend his title against yet with UFC president Dana White stating that they will not matchmake on the night of fights. Masvidal and his team have both shared interest in the fight.