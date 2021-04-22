Kamaru Usman has surpassed George St-Pierre and is the GOAT of the welterweight division. Or at least, Dana White believes he that he is and continues to say it.

Dana White previously insinuated that Usman was going to be the GOAT. However, he doubled down on the assertion this week. In a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White shared that he believes Kamaru Usman has surpassed George St-Pierre to become the greatest fighter of all time in the 170 lb division. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Yeah, I just think if you look at what this guy has done. Every time he fights he looks better and better. He’s literally fought everybody out there, and now he’s going for a second run on these guys. And the fight with him and Colby Covington is one of the best fights I’ve ever seen,” White shared.

“This division is stacked with killers right now. And like I said, the fight with him and Colby Covington. Love him or hate him, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. He’s a very, very good fighter and that fight was increidble. Both guys had to dig deep in that fight. It was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, ever.”

The second-best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Usman has earned the accolades to support White’s opinion. His dominance since winning the title remains; he is undefeated in the UFC through thirteen fights. He currently holds victories over seven of the top ten welterweights in the promotion. In his impressive dismantling of former teammate Gilbert Burns, Usman surpassed GSP’s record for the most consecutive wins in the division.

With the number of skillful contenders in the division, heavy weighs the head that wears the crown. Usman intends to continue his reign as he prepares for his rematch with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. A second win over Masvidal will likely cement White’s opinion across the entire MMA community.

Do you think that Kamaru Usman has surpassed George St-Pierre as the welterweight GOAT?