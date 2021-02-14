And Still. A record setting victory for undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, but not without it’s adversity. Surviving an early scare, Usman stuck behind a masterful, stiff jab for three rounds dropping Burns on cue before an eventual third round knockout victory after a flurry of ground shots.

Burns immediately pressures Usman but swings wide with an overhand right. Dropping Usman with his next shot, Burns with a massive overhand shot brought the Nigerian to his knees for a moment. Respect earned immediately from Usman via that shot from the challenger.

Burns most definitely having the better of these opening round exchanges, clipping Usman on the entry each time. Burns with massive power in that frame — Usman’s attention is peaked as a result.

Utilizing his stiff jab after some calls from coach Trevor Wittman, Usman backed Burns on his heels for a moment as well. Wobbling the challenger badly, Usman scored his own overhand knockdown — with the effects of the champion’s jab written all over Burns’ face. Usman’s jab is truly second to none — finding it’s mark time and time again in the second. Possibly one round apiece.

Dropping Burns with another jab to open the third round — Usman followed up with a massive barrage of ground strikes, with referee, Herb Dean eventually separating the two as Burns reels from a couple of those last strikes.

Below, check out the highlights from Usman’s successful title knock back of Burns.

MY GOODNESS! The champ smells blood in the water 😳 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/POk5EsdvND — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Win or lose, the chase for the belt means everything 🏆 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/oO8wWVl0Lh — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

It continues to be a Nigerian Nightmare in the UFC welterweight division! 🇳🇬



Kamaru Usman finishes Gilbert Burns in the third round to retain the title! 🏆#UFC258 pic.twitter.com/NNuURyBcqF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 14, 2021