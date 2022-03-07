UFC #1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) was able to produce a dominant unanimous victory over, fan favourite Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) at UFC 272 on Saturday. The welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman (21-0 MMA) went on social media to give his perception of the bout.

‘Chaos’ was able utilize his wrestling pedigree alongside his famous level of cardio to get the better over his former American Top Team teammate and friend,

The 34-year-old ultimately came out on top with a commanding decision win, in spite of being knockdown twice, as he was able to weather the storm on the feet and keep pushing the pace.

Despite the result of the UFC’s advertised ‘grudge match’, Usman is in a unique position where with total of five title defences at the 170ibs division, which includes 2-0 against both men who were in Saturday night’s main event at the T-Mobile centre.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was in attendance at UFC 272 to give his view on one of the ‘biggest’ grudge matches in UFC history, and whether he believes the winner did enough to earn another shot at his belt.

"Maybe down the line, I smesh."@USMAN84kg says Colby may have earned a third shot at belt with his performance at #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/I4SUZhVdVk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

“UFC 272 came to a close, as expected,” Usman said. “I knew that Covington’s wrestling was gonna be the big difference. Masvidal had moments in there but Covington did his thing. So, you know, maybe down the line, I smesh.”

What is next for Kamaru Usman?

As much as MMA fans would love to see a trilogy fight between the two high level wrestlers, it seems that both athletes are heading in different directions for the moment; with Covington calling out another former ‘ATT’ teammate in Dustin Poirier, whereas, Kamaru Usman has set his eyes on a surprising push for a boxing fight with Canelo Alvarez next.

Although we have seen ‘previous’ MMA fighters try to make a late push at boxing towards the backend of their career however, this crossover fight is unheard of, and with Leon Edwards waiting to be the latest challenger against Usman’s welterweight reign, it may still be a while until anything gets confirmed.

Do you think we will ever get to see the trilogy with Colby Covington against Kamaru Usman?

