Colby Covington has doubled down on his willingness to fight Dustin Poirier by calling him out after his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Covington cruised to a unanimous decision victory over his former friend and training partner, Masvidal in the main event. The two had no love lost as they continued to talk trash after the final seconds of the fight. After his usual shoutout to the every day working people in America, Covington turned to talk trash toward another former teammate at ATT, ‘The Diamond’.

Colby Covington went on to call Dustin Poirier “Louisiana swamp trash” and wants to fight him as soon as possible.

“Now onto business Joe. I just took care of Miami street trash and now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier, you cuck! You said it’s on sight, name the sight Dustin….I’ll see you soon. You’re Next!” Covington said in his interview with Joe Rogan.

Covington is all about business and is now about making money with his fights inside the octagon. It seems as if Covington doesn’t have the welterweight strap in mind anymore, as he is looking to fight the biggest names in the sport and make money while dominating like he did against Masvidal. These grudge matches are very easy for ‘Chaos’ to sell, and his trash talk gets people excited to see him fight for many different reasons.

Poirier and Covington have had many back and forth arguments recently, including Covington calling Poirier a cuck that watches Conor McGregor with his wife. Poirier has already been hinting at a possible move from the lightweight division, to the welterweight division. He was even hinting at fighting Nate Diaz at welterweight, when the rumors of that fight was floating around.

Covington was also vocal about Poirier and his future in the welterweight division as well. He said after his loss to Charles Oliveira, that his time was up in the lightweight division.

Would you want to see Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier square off in the octagon?

