Kamaru Usman continues to pursue a fight with boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently healing up after undergoing hand surgery but is expected to return to the Octagon this summer to face Leon Edwards.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Usman claimed that just a couple of months after he beats ‘Rocky’, he’ll be ready to KO the best boxer on the planet.

“In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world,” Usman said. “July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.”

“Absolutely I see myself winning the fight, everything can’t be done until it’s done,” Usman added. “We’re talking nine figures, for sure.”

Canelo Refuses To Rule Out Fighting Kamaru Usman

The Mexican fighter has, for the most part, been dismissive when asked about a potential crossover fight with the UFC welterweight champion.

Canelo believes Usman is simply after a payday but the undisputed middleweight king says he may give Usman that payday in the future.

“Payday, payday,” Canelo said with a smirk when asked about potentially fighting Usman during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “It’s a payday, I know, but maybe. Why not? You never say no, right?

“No, it’s not really something on my mind,” Canelo added. “I want a really good legacy for my career and then we can talk about other things.”

Alvarez is set to square off against light-heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After that, he is expected to take on Gennady Golovkin in an eagerly anticipated trilogy bout before potentially taking on Ilunga Makabu and John Ryder in December.

So, Usman will have to wait until at least 2023 before he’s got any chance of convincing Canelo to fight him.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman box Canelo?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.