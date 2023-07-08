Himself attempting to return from a two-fight losing skid in his Octagon return akin to former UFC champion, Conor McGregor, former welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman has claimed he is open to a fight with the Dubliner next – pointing to the prior collusion course both appeared to be on.

Usman, the current number one ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since headlining UFC 286 back in March in London, England – suffering a trilogy title rubber match defeat to champion, Leon Edwards.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has yet to return to the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

And since returning to feature as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against Kamaru Usman’s former training partner, Michael Chandler, McGregor has yet to book an expected welterweight clash with the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight gold holder.

Conor McGregor had previously called for a fight with Kamaru Usman

With his future in the sport still firmly up in the air, McGregor, who turns 35-years-old later this month, has yet to return to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool, as per UFC president.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) not,” Dana White replied when asked if Conor McGregor had returned to the USADA testing pool. “We’ll see how that plays out… I don’t talk about sh*t until sh*t happens, you know what I mean? To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea. I’m focusing on what’s happening this Saturday [UFC 290], and then next Saturday. UFC 300 isn’t even on my mind right now.”

“The Conor thing, who the hell knows how that’s gonna play out?” White explained. “Who cares what USADA says? We’ll see what happens when it happens. So, I don’t know.”

And according to Usman, following a failed pairing with the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev later this year, the Auchi native has welcomed a fight against McGregor instead.

“Conor (McGregor) said he’s always wanted to fight me at 170 (pounds), so that makes sense,” Kamaru Usman told assembled media ahead of UFC 290. “I’m not the champ anymore, so, hey, let’s do it.”