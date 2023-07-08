Former undisputed welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman claims akin to fans and onlookers, he also believed he was destined to stand opposite the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev in his next Octagon walk – claiming “logistical things” scuppered the UFC pairing.

Usman, the current number one ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 286 back in March in London, England, suffering a title trilogy rubber match to rival, Leon Edwards in a majority decision loss to the Brimingham native.

As for Chimaev, the current number four ranked contender has been himself out of action since he co-headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, improving to 12-0 as a professional with a dominant first round D’Arce choke submission win over striking talent, Kevin Holland.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon, despite links to a UFC 294 return in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Chimaev has been tied to a potential fight with former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Usman, however, a clamored-for catchweight bout was thrown out by UFC president, Dana White.

Kamaru Usman claims “logistical things” have scuppered a fight with Khamzat Chimaev

However, according to Auchi native, Usman, he claims he also believed he was next in line to fight the highly-touted Chimaev in his planned return to the Octagon later this year.

“I’m good, I’m just training – falling back into love with my routine of training,” Kamaru Usman told assembled media ahead of UFC 290. “I mean, the last couple of years was just chaotic here and there, here and there. But [I’m] falling in love with that routine again. Just like you, I thought I was gonna be fighting Khamzat (Chimaev) too, but we’ll see what happens.”

“I mean, there’s a lot of logistically things, not necessarily on my end why it didn’t happen,” Kamaru Usman explained. “I’m up here, looking good, feeling good – I’m ready to fight.”