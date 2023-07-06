UFC president, Dana Whtie has tonight confirmed that former two-weight promotional champion, Conor McGregor has till yet to make an official return to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool, ahead of his expected Octagon comeback before the end of this year.

Speaking with TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, White confirmed that McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, has yet to make his re-entry to the anti-doping agencies testing pool, with prior statements confirming how he would need to spend a period fo at least six months in the programe before he would be eligible to make a UFC return.

Furthermore, when discussing the possibility that an exemption would be enforced to allow the soon-to-be 35 year old to make a return without spending a period of six months in the testing pool, White remained non-committal.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) not,” Dana White replied when asked if Conor McGregor had returned to the USADA testing pool. “We’ll see how that plays out… I don’t talk about sh*t until sh*t happens, you know what I mean? To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea. I’m focusing on what’s happening this Saturday [UFC 290], and then next Saturday. UFC 300 isn’t even on my mind right now.”

McGregor is still yet to re-enter the USADA pool, but is still holding out hope that the fight happens this year. pic.twitter.com/UEVugjEN9H — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 6, 2023

“The Conor thing, who the hell knows how that’s gonna play out?” White explained. “Who cares what USADA says? We’ll see what happens when it happens. So, I don’t know.”

Sideline since headlining UFC 264 back in July 2021, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Featuring as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year, McGregor has been earmarked to fight former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, however, the pair have yet to officially book a clash.