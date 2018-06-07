Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta Targeted For UFC Lincoln

The UFC is going forward with the Al Iaquinta vs. Justin Gaethje fight.

Despite UFC President Dana White downplaying this fight in a recent interview on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, it’s being planned.

White went on record by stating that doesn’t think the fight will be taking place any time soon. The UFC boss put the blame on Iaquinta due to him wanting a new deal to fight the fan favorite.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed on his official Twitter account that this fight is being planned for the upcoming UFC Lincoln (Fight Night 135) event.

UFC Lincoln is set to take place on August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The MMA journalist tweeted out the following:

“Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta will headline the UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Aug. 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska. UFC had this one targeted for weeks, and it’s been agreed to I’m told.”

Iaquinta is coming off the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career as he agreed to step in on 24 hours notice and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event. Khabib ended up winning the fight by decision along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

The former WSOF champion is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster of the UFC, and for years, fight fans around the world have wanted to see Gaethje compete inside of the Octagon.

There were several dream fights for Gaethje him to take part in and he has done just that. However, despite signing with the UFC just last year, he has his sights set on the exit door following his latest loss.

As seen in the main event of the UFC on FOX 29 show (April 14, 2018) that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Dustin Poirier picked up a TKO win in the fourth round over the former WSOF champion.

It should be noted that the promotion has yet to confirm this bout. No other bouts for this have been officially announced but will be in the coming weeks.