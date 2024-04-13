UFC 300’s Justin Gaethje snaps back at ‘Fat’ Jorge Masivdal over BMF title dig: ‘He is so irrelevant’

Justin Gaethje has no interest in listening to anything Jorge Masvidal has to say — particularly when it comes to the BMF title.

On Saturday night (April 13), Gaethje will return to the Octagon as part of a loaded UFC 300 card in Las Vegas. There, the UFC’s baddest motherf*cker will put his bragging rights belt on the line against Dana White’s all-time favorite featherweight, Max Holloway.

Upon hearing news of the clash between Gaethje and Holloway, Masvidal — the promotion’s first-ever BMF titleholder — suggested that the UFC book a unification match of sorts between himself and Gaethje. When ‘The Highlight’ promptly shot down the idea, ‘Gamebred’ snapped back, threatening to break the lightweight’s orbital.

“If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f*cking eye orbital, and I would f*cking chop him up,” Masvidal said in an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA.

Justin Gaethje slams Jorge Masvidal in scathing response

Earlier this week, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier caught up with Gaethje ahead of his BMF title tilt with Holloway. Asked about Masvidal’s comments, ‘The Highlight’ didn’t hold anything back in his response.

“The only orbital he got broken is his against Kamaru [Usman] and I loved to see it,” Gaethje said. “He f*cking cheap-shotted Colby Covington and didn’t break his orbital.” “Nothing was more special than seeing all that mist come off his face when f*cking Kamaru put a hole through it,” he added. “He’s fat as f*ck. I fight at 155 pounds, so he can f*ck off.”

Masvidal won the BMF belt at UFC 244, defeating Nate Diaz via a doctor’s stoppage TKO following the third round. ‘Gamebred’ would go on to lose his next four fights before exiting the promotion to pursue a career in boxing.

On Saturday, June 1, Masvidal will run it back with Diaz inside the squared circle at a pay-per-view event in Inglewood, Cali.